I Tried Tons of Posture-Correcting Products—These 6 Actually Helped

I was eager to try this posture corrector because of its affordability and high praise on Amazon, and it ended up being one of my favorites. This one provides clavicle support and really pushes your shoulders back for an extreme visible difference right from the get-go.

Note: Because it's a bit more aggressive compared to others, it's not meant to be worn every single day or for long stretches. In fact, the brand says to wear it for 20 to 30 minutes per day at first, and then gradually build up to two-hour sessions. The goal is to create good habits and train your brain and body on proper form.