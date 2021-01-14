Your Daily Routines Aren’t Mundane—They’re Actually Keeping You Sane and Healthy (It's Science)

If you’ve set resolutions for yourself that involve better wellness habits, a routine may be the trick to making them happen. As one study conducted in 2019 found, those in good health tend to engage in highly routine health behaviors. In other words: people who drink enough water, exercise regularly, choose balanced meals, and meditate, do so on a schedule.

“Since humans typically choose options that are easier than others, and since routines become automatic and require little decision-making, this study concluded that developing routines within individuals’ current lifestyles will help increase adherence to health care recommendations,” explains Joan Davidson, a licensed psychologist, co-director of the San Francisco Bay Area Center for Cognitive Therapy, and assistant professor in the Clinical Science Program at the University of California, Berkeley.

