5 Beginner-Friendly Tips for Taking Better Photos, According to Professionals

1 Keep the filters to a minimum.

"Less is more when it comes to photo editing. In the age of social media, people strive for perfection, then end up in the unreal. You never want to edit so much that you look like a cartoon. Instead of going for hyperfiltered reality, try capturing the mood. The best photos aren't perfectly lit or framed. Instead, they bring you back to a cherished place or feeling."

—Stacey Leasca is a journalist and adjunct instructor of photography at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.