I Sit at a Desk for 8 Hours a Day, and This Posture Corrector Changed My Life

The BackEmbrace is made of thick, elasticated bands that are soft and non-irritating, making it feel less like a posture corrector and more like, well, an embrace. When I first received mine in the mail, I started by wearing it for 30 minutes each day to give my body time to adjust, per the brand’s recommendation. Since then, I’ve worked my way up to wearing my BackEmbrace for hours on end, and it’s become so comfortable that I’ll occasionally forget I still have it on.