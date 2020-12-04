I Sit at a Desk for 8 Hours a Day, and This Posture Corrector Changed My Life

As a full-time journalist and part-time yoga instructor, I’m always looking for ways to mitigate the adverse effects of a day spent sitting at my desk. Naturally, when I was offered the chance to try out the BackEmbrace Adjustable Posture Corrector, I pounced on the opportunity. After a month of wearing the adjustable brace every day, I can honestly say that my upper body feels better than ever, despite spending hours each day in front of a computer.
The BackEmbrace is made of thick, elasticated bands that are soft and non-irritating, making it feel less like a posture corrector and more like, well, an embrace. When I first received mine in the mail, I started by wearing it for 30 minutes each day to give my body time to adjust, per the brand’s recommendation. Since then, I’ve worked my way up to wearing my BackEmbrace for hours on end, and it’s become so comfortable that I’ll occasionally forget I still have it on.
The lightweight, machine-washable posture corrector features two shoulder loops that slip on like a backpack. All you have to do is slide one arm through each, black side facing up, and adjust their placement as needed. Next, gently pull the front two straps down at a 45-degree angle to activate the posture-correcting element. Velcro the straps together at your ribcage, and boom—you’ll instantly feel a newfound openness in your chest.
To buy: $60–$70; amazon.com.
The first time I wore my BackEmbrace, I felt a little exposed, like I was lifting my heart up to the world in a way I never had. But in a matter of days, I went from vulnerable to relieved when I realized the shoulder pain I’d become accustomed to while working was almost entirely gone. Even my tech neck symptoms were relieved, which felt like some kind of miracle.
Put simply, I had no idea how much tension my body was holding until I made BackEmbrace a part of my routine. I’m so in love with the device that I’ve taken to wearing it under my clothes in public, and to my knowledge, nobody can tell. I’ve also worn it while doing yoga, and it makes every pose feel that much sweeter.
You can shop the BackEmbrace Adjustable Posture Corrector in one of three sizes, with prices ranging from $60 to $70. It’s still a fairly under-the-radar product, but trust me: Once you give it a whirl, you’ll want to buy one for everyone you know.