6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. We’ve rounded up genius products—from a more eco-friendly way to eat on the go to a better reusable storage bag for the kitchen—that make every day just a tiny bit easier.
1
Pop a cube into your morning smoothie or quick bread recipe for a jolt of extra minerals—and slight umami tang.
2
At the end of the rainbow—or fiscal year—you’ll find this 12-folder organizer. An elastic closure holds it all together.
3
These waterproof stick-ons let you go shoeless, protect your soles from hot sand at the beach, and give some grip during yoga class.
4
Cover a stained but beloved garment with these quirky iron-on patches. They come with an easy how-to manual.
5
Ixnay the single-use cutlery. This portable set includes a knife, fork, spoon, straw, and chopsticks.
6
The people asked, Stasher answered: Its popular flat-bottom, dishwasher-safe silicone bag is now offered in an almost gallon size (think: sourdough loaf).