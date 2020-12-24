6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. We’ve rounded up genius products—from a more eco-friendly way to eat on the go to a better reusable storage bag for the kitchen—that make every day just a tiny bit easier.

By Brandi Broxson
December 24, 2020
1

$24 for a three-pack, atlanticseafarms.com

Pop a cube into your morning smoothie or quick bread recipe for a jolt of extra minerals—and slight umami tang.

2

$48, poketo.com

At the end of the rainbow—or fiscal year—you’ll find this 12-folder organizer. An elastic closure holds it all together. 

3

$20 for three pairs, nakefit.us

These waterproof stick-ons let you go shoeless, protect your soles from hot sand at the beach, and give some grip during yoga class.

4

$19, sugru.com

Cover a stained but beloved garment with these quirky iron-on patches. They come with an easy how-to manual.

5

$59, otherware.co

Ixnay the single-use cutlery. This portable set includes a knife, fork, spoon, straw, and chopsticks.

6

$30; stasherbag.com

The people asked, Stasher answered: Its popular flat-bottom, dishwasher-safe silicone bag is now offered in an almost gallon size (think: sourdough loaf).

