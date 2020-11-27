6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

As a producer of the sought-after N95 face masks, Honeywell knows face coverings—and this new launch offers a reusable alternative with two layers to further help protect against bacteria and virus exposure. The mask has space for replaceable filters (12 come with each mask order), and together they block more than 98 percent of 0.3-micron-sized particles (BFE) and 0.1-micron-sized particles (PFE). (That’s some pretty impressive protection.) Beyond these safety features, the mask has adjustable straps, a 3-D knit construction, and 4-way stretch to keep the wearer comfortable all day.