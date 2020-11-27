6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a new and improved face mask to a smarter sheet pan, these items will bring a little ease to your life by solving one problem at a time.
1
A modern upgrade to the hot water bottle, this plush, squeezable pouch contains a natural clay core that can be heated up (or frozen) to offer warmth and comfort. The cushioned cover is perfect for providing back support or warming cold feet without uncomfortable lumps or fear of spilling, and the layered casing means heat is released slowly, so there’s no risk of getting burned.
2
As a producer of the sought-after N95 face masks, Honeywell knows face coverings—and this new launch offers a reusable alternative with two layers to further help protect against bacteria and virus exposure. The mask has space for replaceable filters (12 come with each mask order), and together they block more than 98 percent of 0.3-micron-sized particles (BFE) and 0.1-micron-sized particles (PFE). (That’s some pretty impressive protection.) Beyond these safety features, the mask has adjustable straps, a 3-D knit construction, and 4-way stretch to keep the wearer comfortable all day.
3
This residue-free alternative to dry shampoo helps your hair and scalp repel dirt, sweat, and daily grime for cleaner hair without the need to shower (or unsightly white patches). Swair is vegan and made without sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. Safe for chemically treated hair, extensions, color-treated hair, and more, it’s a quick alternative to hair washing that will leave post-gym or day-three hair feeling fresher in moments.
4
New this month, this half-sheet sized baking pan can stand up to all your holiday baking. It’s made with thick, heavy-duty aluminized steel that won’t pop or warp, it has an easy-to-clean ceramic coating, and it even comes with an optional cooling rack and silicone baking mat that nest inside the pan for easy storage.
5
With three beloved brunch beverage mixes, this kit will help you relive your favorite brunch moments at home all winter long. You can use these blends to make alcohol-free drinks, or add alcohol for classic, easy-to-make cocktails with real fruit juice and premium ingredients.
6
Consider Greetabl a low-stress alternative to a greeting card or care package. Build a personalized gift box with your choice of print, add a gift or two, and customize with a photo and message to remind the recipient you’re thinking of them. Greetabl will box it all up and ship it out so you have less to worry about, and at $20 to $30 per box, it’s an affordable gifting option, too.