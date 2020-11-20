6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Packed with tools made to make your holiday hosting easier, this assortment of products is bound to solve more than a few small problems.
1
Save the ice for cocktails. A freezable stainless-steel wand cools a single glass of wine in minutes with no dilution.
2
Place your soup bowl in this washable fabric cradle before microwaving to avoid burning your hands when you take it out.
3
Busy the kids (and adults) while you fry the latkes. These cotton napkins are printed with folding instructions.
4
Press the springy coil into bananas, avocados, or boiled potatoes for a satisfying smoosh. It even has a built-in silicone edge for scraping the bowl.
5
Easily swap in a straight blade, julienne blade, or soft-fruit blade, depending on what you’re cutting.
6
Offer charcuterie from this tiered setup, or separate the trays and place snacks around the room. Collapses flat for quick storage.