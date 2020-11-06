6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

A collaboration between Chase and Greenlight, a financial education company for kids, this new type of checking account can help parents teach kids and teens better money management. The checking account has no monthly fees, and parents and kids alike can access a Chase First Banking account through the Chase Mobile App. Within the account, parents can manage allowances, track chores, and more; kids get a digital option for their allowance with a debit card and simple Earn, Spend, and Save functions to help them learn responsible money skills. With fewer and fewer places accepting cash (and the safety concerns surrounding hard money), this allows kids to continue to earn money for chores and other tasks and spend it in a 21st century manner.