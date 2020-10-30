6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From the perfect Halloween soundtrack to a better kitchen utensils holder, these items are as hard-working as you are.
Non-shedding dogs need haircare, too. This dog shampoo is formulated specifically for non-shedders, with healing, nourishing, and shine-inducing properties that promote healthy hair without leaving grease or a sticky, heavy feeling behind. (The ingredients are all-natural, too.)
For a better dish-drying experience, try this smart dish rack. It drains quickly, with a swivel spout to drain excess water into the sink wherever you place the rack, and has silicone-capped plate holders to keep dishes secure without scratching or chipping. Anti-slip rubber feet keep it in place on the counter, and a built-in wine rack hangs up to four glasses for quicker, spot-free drying.
Consider this smart set a more sanitary alternative to a crowded countertop utensils holder. Some of the tools have two-in-one uses, so you can cut down on the number of spatulas and scrapers in your kitchen, and the stand holds all four upright, so you can bid farewell to the layer of grime that accumulates at the bottom of standard utensil crocks.
Currently available on iPhone, this disaster preparedness app is designed to make the unexpected a little more manageable. With insights from experts at the American Red Cross and FEMA, it will guide you through creating an emergency plan, assessing your household’s risk, and putting together an essentials kit, plus other features to help you out when disaster strikes.
Give forearms, wrists, and feet a little relief with this mini foam roller. Perfectly sized to massage the muscles and soft tissue of your smaller body parts, it offers the pressure they need to relax and recover—and the small size makes it great for travel, too, so you can take it with you or keep it at your desk as needed.
However you’re planning to spend your Hallo-weekend, you can add some appropriately spooky sounds to the festivities with the help of your Alexa smart home assistant. Simply ask Alexa to “start Spooky Halloween Sounds” and she’ll play a continuous loop of scary and frightening sounds as a backdrop to your small celebration until you ask her to stop.