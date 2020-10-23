6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From wrapping ribbon you can leave messages on to a smart hexagonal ice cube tray, these items will make every day a little easier.
1
Unlike a trowel, this beechwood-handled steel tool has high sides to keep soil from spilling out when you repot your beloved snake plant.
2
Make and store up to 132 hexagonal ice cubes with this cool container. The silicone tray doubles as a lid to shut out odors.
3
Prevent small hands from tipping over paints or beads: This divided tray suctions to the table.
4
A litter box that smells laundry-fresh? We’re in. This dust-free formula has activated charcoal to fight stench.
5
Skip the gift tag or card and write your message on this untearable ribbon instead.
6
This organizer keeps every element of your look ready to roll. Drape it over a special-occasion dress, then put all the coordinating accessories in the pockets.
This story originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of Real Simple.