6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a multi-tasking swaddle set to a genius app for your indoor gardening, these items will set you up for a successful end-of-September.
1
This low-profile earring back uses patented double-locking technology to keep any and all earrings from falling out, whether you’re frolicking in the sea or running errands with a mask on. The backs fit all earring types and only come off when unlocked, so you can be sure your favorite earrings never disappear.
2
Newly relaunched from Brooklinen, the Brooklittles children’s bedding line includes essentials for baby bedding, including the swaddle set, which includes three OSFA cotton-bamboo swaddles formulated to have a little less stretch than usual so babies are perfectly bundled. The swaddles are versatile, too, and work as a stroller cover, a cover for parents, and more.
3
Ditch single-use plastic sandwich or snack bags for good with this reusable, food-safe set. All three sizes—snack, sandwich, and storage—are leak-proof and easy to clean, with seals that lock fully to keep your snack or on-the-go treat fresh and where it belongs.
4
Make morning waffles less messy from the start with this genius waffle maker: A wrap-around channel catches extra batter before it falls into your counter, keeping the kitchen cleaner and making it easier to clean the waffle maker after breakfast. This appliance also has multiple shade settings, so every waffle can be cooked exactly how you like it, and the maker can be stored on its side, so it takes up minimal space.
5
Enjoy sheets with that soft, worn-in feel from the moment you take them out of the bag with the new Vintage Collection from PeachSkinSheets. The new line features an intentionally ruffled, slept-in look for added comfort and softness from day one, in addition to PeachSkin’s trademark moisture-wicking, comfort-focused features.
6
Put a little technology behind your plant parenting with the Steward app. This smart service uses plant science and light physics to create a custom plant map for every room in your home. Simply scan the room in the app, and it will show you how light levels fluctuate across your space. With the help of the plant map, you can pick indoor plants that will thrive—and even adjust them accordingly as seasons change. The app will help you pick the best plants for your space and care for them effectively—no more guesswork.