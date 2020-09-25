6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Put a little technology behind your plant parenting with the Steward app. This smart service uses plant science and light physics to create a custom plant map for every room in your home. Simply scan the room in the app, and it will show you how light levels fluctuate across your space. With the help of the plant map, you can pick indoor plants that will thrive—and even adjust them accordingly as seasons change. The app will help you pick the best plants for your space and care for them effectively—no more guesswork.