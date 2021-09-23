A Turtle Tofu Press, a Hat to Ease Your Headache, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Turtle! Tofu! Press! Name something cuter out there for all our vegan, vegetarian, plant-based eaters, we'll wait. Come for the turtle, stay for the broom that stands upright on its own.
Related Items
Tofu Turtle Press
That block of tofu wants to fry up all crispy, but it needs your help getting the sog out. Place it in this cute bamboo press to remove excess water 20 minutes before cooking.
Couleurs Fluos Highlighter Pencils by Caran d'Ache
Chunky neon pencils won't dry out, bleed through paper, or smear text like a highlighter pen can. Plus? No plastic will end up in a landfill.
Headache Hat
Stow this lifesaver in the freezer and wrap it around your noggin when you feel the tension creep in. The segmented icy pouches contour to your head and chill the pain away.
A-Game Hydro Hat
This adjustable hat has a hidden pocket in the crown for stashing cards or cash. The moisture-wicking lining keeps you dry on a run or the golf course.
Self-Standing Coconut Palm Broom
It only seems like magic: This sweeper stands upright when not in use. Hardy bristles whisk away wet or dry debris indoors and out.
Qalo TraQ
This jingle-free pet tag has a built-in Tile Bluetooth tracker so you can view your pet's location on the app. There's even a ring feature that will emit a sound from the tag so you can find Fluffy in a jiff.