A Scrunchie With a Hidden Pocket For Your Keys—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Small items can make a big difference. Stock up on some bandages in an assortment of shades to suit different skin tones, swap your body wash for a product that cuts back on plastic packaging, and use this hidden pocket scrunchie to conveniently store your key on your runs.

By
Leslie Corona
Leslie Corona Headshot
Leslie Corona

Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
and
Erica Finamore
Erica Finamore
Erica Finamore

Erica Finamore has been with Meredith, now Dotdash Meredith, since 2021. Before becoming the Home Director for Real Simple, she was the Features Editor at Food Network Magazine and an assistant editor at HGTV Magazine. Highlights: * Home Director for Real Simple Magazine * Previously an editor at Food Network Magazine, HGTV Magazine, The Pioneer Woman Magazine and InStyle * Over 10 years of experience in editorial, both print and digital

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022
Photo: Uncommon Goods
01 of 06

Hidden Pocket Scrunchies

hidden pocket scrunchies
uncommongoods.com
$20 for 2; uncommongoods.com

No more shoving a spare key into your sports bra before a run. These velvet scrunchies have hidden pouches to keep your necessities tucked around your ponytail.

02 of 06

Pronoun Pins

pronoun pins
dissentpins.com
$15; dissentpins.com

When it's time for introductions, these pins will show others how you identify yourself— and that you're an ally.

03 of 06

Assorted Skin-Tone Bandages

skin tone bandages
browndages.com
$4 for 20; browndages.com

These bandages are available in five shades, so everyone can cover cuts and scrapes discreetly.

04 of 06

Powder-to-Gel Body Wash

body wash duo
blueland.com
$16; blueland.com

A body wash that works like magic: Just mix with water to get scrubbing! The powder cuts back on heavy-liquid shipping, and refills mean fewer landfill-bound empties.

05 of 06

Inkless Label Printer

inkless label printer
phomemo.com
$50; phomemo.com

Label pantry staples with this pocket-size thermal printer that works without ink or toner (just heat!). Download the app to create your own half-inch designs.

06 of 06

Insulated Bakeware Carrier

bakeware carrier
OXO
$30; oxo.com

This bakeware carrier will be a go-to during the holidays. It fits most 9-by-13-inch pans and keeps your baked goods, casseroles, and more hot or cold.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Compostable Plant Moisture Indicators—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
A Wine Bottle Coaster—and 53 More Expert-Approved Items to Improve Your Life
best blackout curtains
The 7 Best Blackout Curtains to Help You Sleep Better, Day or Night
A Self-Adhesive Towel Holder—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Burn-Proof Microwavable Bowl Holders—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
headphones
The 48 Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything
A Portable, Outdoor Wine Table—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
A Washable Purse Cleaner—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Soma Enticing Lift Colorful Bra Collection
10 Mistakes You're Probably Making With Your Bra
Bug Repellent Wipes—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
A Reusable Ear Swab—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Foldable Clothing Hangers—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
A Travel Water Bottle for Dogs—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
A Silicone Lipstick Organizer—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
A Portable Desk Organizer—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
A Portable Fireplace—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life