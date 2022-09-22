Life Life Strategies A Scrunchie With a Hidden Pocket For Your Keys—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life Small items can make a big difference. Stock up on some bandages in an assortment of shades to suit different skin tones, swap your body wash for a product that cuts back on plastic packaging, and use this hidden pocket scrunchie to conveniently store your key on your runs. By Leslie Corona Leslie Corona Instagram Website Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines and Erica Finamore Erica Finamore Erica Finamore has been with Meredith, now Dotdash Meredith, since 2021. Before becoming the Home Director for Real Simple, she was the Features Editor at Food Network Magazine and an assistant editor at HGTV Magazine. Highlights: * Home Director for Real Simple Magazine * Previously an editor at Food Network Magazine, HGTV Magazine, The Pioneer Woman Magazine and InStyle * Over 10 years of experience in editorial, both print and digital Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Uncommon Goods 01 of 06 Hidden Pocket Scrunchies uncommongoods.com $20 for 2; uncommongoods.com No more shoving a spare key into your sports bra before a run. These velvet scrunchies have hidden pouches to keep your necessities tucked around your ponytail. 02 of 06 Pronoun Pins dissentpins.com $15; dissentpins.com When it's time for introductions, these pins will show others how you identify yourself— and that you're an ally. 03 of 06 Assorted Skin-Tone Bandages browndages.com $4 for 20; browndages.com These bandages are available in five shades, so everyone can cover cuts and scrapes discreetly. 04 of 06 Powder-to-Gel Body Wash blueland.com $16; blueland.com A body wash that works like magic: Just mix with water to get scrubbing! The powder cuts back on heavy-liquid shipping, and refills mean fewer landfill-bound empties. 05 of 06 Inkless Label Printer phomemo.com $50; phomemo.com Label pantry staples with this pocket-size thermal printer that works without ink or toner (just heat!). Download the app to create your own half-inch designs. 06 of 06 Insulated Bakeware Carrier OXO $30; oxo.com This bakeware carrier will be a go-to during the holidays. It fits most 9-by-13-inch pans and keeps your baked goods, casseroles, and more hot or cold. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit