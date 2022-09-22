A Scrunchie With a Hidden Pocket For Your Keys—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

01 of 06 Hidden Pocket Scrunchies uncommongoods.com $20 for 2; uncommongoods.com No more shoving a spare key into your sports bra before a run. These velvet scrunchies have hidden pouches to keep your necessities tucked around your ponytail.

02 of 06 Pronoun Pins dissentpins.com $15; dissentpins.com When it's time for introductions, these pins will show others how you identify yourself— and that you're an ally.

03 of 06 Assorted Skin-Tone Bandages browndages.com $4 for 20; browndages.com These bandages are available in five shades, so everyone can cover cuts and scrapes discreetly.

04 of 06 Powder-to-Gel Body Wash blueland.com $16; blueland.com A body wash that works like magic: Just mix with water to get scrubbing! The powder cuts back on heavy-liquid shipping, and refills mean fewer landfill-bound empties.

05 of 06 Inkless Label Printer phomemo.com $50; phomemo.com Label pantry staples with this pocket-size thermal printer that works without ink or toner (just heat!). Download the app to create your own half-inch designs.