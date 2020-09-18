6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From an adjustable rake for gathering up colorful leaves to a next-level lantern that doubles as a speaker, these items will make every day a little easier.
1
Whether you’re serving up a big salad or a bowl of worms (er, pasta), this dishwasher-safe set is sure to amuse everyone at the table.
2
Wear this moisture-wicking gaiter around your neck to stay cool and dry while exercising. Come winter, you can even use it as a skullcap. In eight designs.
3
The handle extends from 34 to 70 inches long, and the sturdy yet flexible business end adjusts from 7½ to 22 inches wide.
4
Don’t bother hunting for a stud. Just press this steel claw into the wall with your thumbs. It will hold a frame or mirror weighing up to 45 pounds.
5
It has the happy-camper vibes of a vintage oil lamp but with 21st-century functionality, thanks to a Bluetooth speaker and dimmable LED.
6
Top this nonstick aluminum tray with a Silpat mat and bake a dozen cookies. When they’re done, flip the tray over and use it as a cooling rack.