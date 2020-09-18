6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From an adjustable rake for gathering up colorful leaves to a next-level lantern that doubles as a speaker, these items will make every day a little easier.

By Brandi Broxson
September 18, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
animicausa.com
Courtesy of manufacturer

1

$20, animicausa.com

Whether you’re serving up a big salad or a bowl of worms (er, pasta), this dishwasher-safe set is sure to amuse everyone at the table.

Courtesy of manufacturer

2

$19, cutawayusa.com

Wear this moisture-wicking gaiter around your neck to stay cool and dry while exercising. Come winter, you can even use it as a skullcap. In eight designs.

Courtesy of manufacturer

3

$23, homedepot.com

The handle extends from 34 to 70 inches long, and the sturdy yet flexible business end adjusts from 7½ to 22 inches wide.

Courtesy of manufacturer

4

$10 for 3, target.com

Don’t bother hunting for a stud. Just press this steel claw into the wall with your thumbs. It will hold a frame or mirror weighing up to 45 pounds.

Courtesy of manufacturer

5

$110, store.moma.org

It has the happy-camper vibes of a vintage oil lamp but with 21st-century functionality, thanks to a Bluetooth speaker and dimmable LED.

Courtesy of manufacturer

6

$40, williams-sonoma.com

Top this nonstick aluminum tray with a Silpat mat and bake a dozen cookies. When they’re done, flip the tray over and use it as a cooling rack.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com