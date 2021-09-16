A Weighted Blanket With a Cooling Cover—and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Say it with us, “it’s almost fall!” Here, we’ve found everything you need for your fall aesthetic. Curl up under this weighted blanket, watch When Harry Met Sally for the billionth time, and sip on an espresso martini you just need to pop the top on. It’s what this writer plans on doing. 
By Martha Upton
September 16, 2021
Hush Iced 2.0

$219; amazon.com

For the sleeper that enjoys the sensation of being under a weighted blanket but also runs warm, this version has a cooling cover made from organic viscose bamboo that will ensure you don't wake up sweaty. It's perfect for calming anxiety at bedtime and is even antimicrobial so it stays clean longer.

DELOCE

$43 for 8-pack; amazon.com

Skip the espresso brewing and martini shaking and skip straight to this canned version. It's made with gluten-free vodka, cold-pressed arabica espresso, and is dairy-free. Why not sip on these at your first fall dinner party?

Grove Tub & Tile Cleaner Concentrate

$22; grove.co

No need to buy a new plastic bottle when you run out of cleaner, with this kit you just pour the concentrated cleaning liquid into the reusable glass spray bottle and you're ready to go. No parabens, sulfates, or artificial fragrance, just a happy earth and better clean.

Brassybra

$38; barenecessities.com

Wear that plunge top to dinner with confidence. This boob tape is made from cotton, rather than plastic, so it feels nice against the skin. It promises to support even large sizes up to G, and is even water resistant. The kit comes with bra sets, nipple covers, and is available in a wide range of skin tones.

Blake's Vegan Rice Crispy Treat

$18 for 3 boxes; blakesseedbased.com

Stash these in your desk drawer or glove box for when hanger strikes. These are perfect for on-the-go snacking, especially for little ones who want all the fun of a rice crispy treat but without any allergens like gluten or dairy. Flavors like birthday cake, strawberry, and pumpkin spice (!) are sure to satisfy. 

CAMP Present Box

Starting at $30; camp.com

Buying a birthday gift for another kid can be stressful (will they actually like that action figure?!). With this service, set a price point and then put your kid in the driver's seat to seek out a great gift collection. Gifts are for all age ranges and include items like board games, sports balls, and a sequin unicorn pillow we personally can't take our eyes off of.

