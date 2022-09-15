Compostable Plant Moisture Indicators—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

01 of 06 Plant Hydration Indicator uncommongoods.com $30; uncommongoods.com It's the unending question of plant parents everywhere: Is the soil too dry? This set of paper monstera-shaped soil indicators can answer that question once and for all. Just stick one into your plant's container and it will turn from white to green when the plant is fully hydrated. When the soil starts drying up, it'll go right back to white to let you know it's time for watering.

02 of 06 Sponge Holder kikkerland.com $4; kikkerland.com What's grosser than a sponge that's been sitting in the sink catching the dredges of every washed plate? These cute frog-shaped holder is made up of 3M tape and velcro and easily keeps your sponges stuck to the side of the sink and away from stray splatter.

03 of 06 Recovery Cone shopdogandco.com $28; shopdogandco.com No dog likes wearing the dreaded plastic cone of shame after a vet visit, but this flexible fabric collar is much comfier. It will keep your pup from licking themselves and, hey, it looks pretty stylish too.

04 of 06 Color Changing Bandages drysee.com $20; drysee.com You'll want to keep these stocked for your next cut or scrape. They seal out water and germs, even in the bath or shower. Plus, if water does get in, the inner pad changes color to let you know it's time to grab a new one.

05 of 06 Photo Digitizer imemories.com From $1; imemories.com Sharing old photos is fun, but the whole taking a photo of the photo on your phone, editing out the glare and then texting it is kind of a bummer. Now, you can take those old albums and have them uploaded (and enhanced!) to a digital format. Just mail in your photos and iMemories will take care of the rest. You'll be posting better looking #throwbackthursday photos in no time.