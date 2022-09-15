Life Life Strategies Compostable Plant Moisture Indicators—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life Everyone faces a few minor day-to-day annoyances, but these tools help minimize the frustration. Plant moisture indicators can keep you from killing your plant babies. An attachable cup holder ups your car’s cool factor (and your ability to stash multiple coffees). And if you have shoeboxes full of old photos, get them digitized with this simple process. By Erica Finamore Erica Finamore Erica Finamore has been with Meredith, now Dotdash Meredith, since 2021. Before becoming the Home Director for Real Simple, she was the Features Editor at Food Network Magazine and an assistant editor at HGTV Magazine. Highlights: * Home Director for Real Simple Magazine * Previously an editor at Food Network Magazine, HGTV Magazine, The Pioneer Woman Magazine and InStyle * Over 10 years of experience in editorial, both print and digital Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Uncommon Goods 01 of 06 Plant Hydration Indicator uncommongoods.com $30; uncommongoods.com It's the unending question of plant parents everywhere: Is the soil too dry? This set of paper monstera-shaped soil indicators can answer that question once and for all. Just stick one into your plant's container and it will turn from white to green when the plant is fully hydrated. When the soil starts drying up, it'll go right back to white to let you know it's time for watering. 02 of 06 Sponge Holder kikkerland.com $4; kikkerland.com What's grosser than a sponge that's been sitting in the sink catching the dredges of every washed plate? These cute frog-shaped holder is made up of 3M tape and velcro and easily keeps your sponges stuck to the side of the sink and away from stray splatter. 03 of 06 Recovery Cone shopdogandco.com $28; shopdogandco.com No dog likes wearing the dreaded plastic cone of shame after a vet visit, but this flexible fabric collar is much comfier. It will keep your pup from licking themselves and, hey, it looks pretty stylish too. 04 of 06 Color Changing Bandages drysee.com $20; drysee.com You'll want to keep these stocked for your next cut or scrape. They seal out water and germs, even in the bath or shower. Plus, if water does get in, the inner pad changes color to let you know it's time to grab a new one. 05 of 06 Photo Digitizer imemories.com From $1; imemories.com Sharing old photos is fun, but the whole taking a photo of the photo on your phone, editing out the glare and then texting it is kind of a bummer. Now, you can take those old albums and have them uploaded (and enhanced!) to a digital format. Just mail in your photos and iMemories will take care of the rest. You'll be posting better looking #throwbackthursday photos in no time. 06 of 06 Helpful Holder amazon.com $15; amazon.com No one has ever gotten into a car and said "wow, there are way too many cup holders here." By the time you dock your coffee and water, you're out of spots for anyone else's beverage. This expandable holder solves that issue by fitting right into your cup holder to keep that spot and add one more. Best of all? It can expand up to 6 inches to hold even the chunkiest water bottles. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit