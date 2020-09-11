6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. See a waterproof notebook, a reusable airplane seat cover, and more clever tools to help solve your smaller day-to-day concerns.
1
Made with recyclable Tybek, this notebook has all the pages you want for journaling, doodling, and more, plus the strength to withstand spills, falls, and more. If you want a journal that will outlast your adventures (or clumsy nature), this one can get the job done.
2
Tailored, water-resistant, and flexible, these pants are made to go from the road to the office for those transitioning to an on-foot commute. For the less bold, they also work great for commuting by bike or commuting to your couch in comfort—and with built-in breathability and odor-resistance, they’ll look (and smell) work-ready no matter how you get there.
3
Feel better about constantly losing hair ties with these biodegradable alternatives, which break down more quickly than plastic ones—and are also softer, thicker, and more durable.
4
Fill your overnight bag with plastic-free toiletries thanks to this zero waste kit, which includes shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bars, toothpaste tablets, mouthwash tablets, and sustainable cotton swabs.
5
Even when it’s safer to travel, you may feel a little wary of airplane surfaces. Enter Nice Seats, a line of colorful seat covers tailored to fit over airplane seats. They cover the seat and headrest, and even include a carry pouch that serves as a storage pocket so you can avoid the seat-back pocket.
6
If you’ve made the decision to brave the skies, travel app App in the Air’s new travel restriction portal will help you understand the travel restrictions for your planned destination and the new travel rules for your airline carrier. It’s still recommended to watch restrictions leading up to your trip, as they can change quickly, but when you’re in the planning stages, this can be a handy resource for understanding your options.