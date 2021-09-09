A Portable Work Station—and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Let's be honest, it's time for an upgrade to your work-from-home setup, so why not invest in a portable work station? Imagine the compliments rolling in over Zoom, thanks to the built-in LED light! Plus, spritz your home with a scent that lives on, and even wear your hand sanitizer on your wrist.
Related Items
Worky The Home Office
Create the most optimal work-from-home setup ever with this compact workspace that features an LED light perfect for video meetings, a power strip for all your charging needs, and a dry erase board for to-do lists or brainstorming. Plus, it folds up into a portable case with a handle, so you can make anywhere a productive place to work.
Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray Fresh
Made with touch-activated technology, spritz this formula on your couch, carpet, pillows, and blankets. The fresh scent will be activated and renewed each time you sit, walk by, or curl up on the couch.
HandiGuru
Fill this wearable wristband with hand sanitizer, sunscreen or bug repellant. When you need some, just squeeze the orb to easily dispense into your hand. It gives you easy access to these necessary liquids when you're on the go, so you don't have to lug the bottle around with you.
Mache Homi Tube
After your flow, roll up your mat and stow it in this sturdy tube to keep it at the ready. It's made of recycled paper with a sturdy wooden cap that has a hole for breathability. Plus, it comes in serene patterns that will blend seamlessly into your home's design.
Rubbermaid Freshworks 2.0
Keep your berries, lettuce, and veggies fresh for longer by storing them in these BPA-free containers. They have a vent built into the lid that regulates the flow in and out of air and carbon dioxide. They're also dishwasher safe.
Tailored Pet
Did you happen to adopt a new four-legged friend during the pandemic? We bet you've found yourself in the dog food aisle wondering which of the many foods to buy. This subscription service aims to ease that decision. Just take the quiz to find out what your pup needs for their breed, age, and size, and it will customize and deliver the perfect food.