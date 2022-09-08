Burn-Proof Microwavable Bowl Holders—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

With summer coming to a close and fall looming around the corner, we’re all preparing (at least mentally) to entertain family and friends throughout the upcoming season. These smart tools—including a microwavable dish cloth, beer-chilling sticks, and dual-purpose beverage dispenser—will make your hosting duties easier and far less stressful. 

By
Teddy Willson
Teddy Wilson
Teddy Willson

Teddy Willson is a New York-based writer who covers culture, home and entertainment. Her favorite day is new music Friday and she considers Pinterest the ultimate life planner.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022
Photo: Shawn Sargent Designs
01 of 06

Sanitizing Bracelet

hand sanitizing bracelets
Sanibeads
$15; amazon.com

Instead of attaching a mini bottle of hand sanitizer to each of your bags (kindergarten-style), you can wear this incognito bracelet. Each bead holds a small dose of a hand sanitizer for on-the-go disinfecting. Just pour your favorite sanitizer (bonus points if it's a fun color!) into the applicator bottle and use it to fill the beads one by one. Squeeze the beads into the palm of your hands when you're ready for a cleaning.

02 of 06

Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

magnetic power bank
IWalk
$49; iwalkworld.com

Unlike other clunky power banks on the market, this one uses an adhesive magnetic sticker to attach directly to your phone. With the power bank, your phone will literally get a second (battery) life. Plus, you won't have to sacrifice your beloved phone grip when charging—the power bank includes a built-in finger ring.

03 of 06

Microwave Bowl Holder

microwave bowl holder
$22; shawnsargentdesigns.square.site

Place your dish of yummy goodness in this washable cloth holder before warming in the microwave. You won't burn your hands when taking out your hot meal, making this an especially great accessory for hungry (and independent) kids.

04 of 06

Beer Chiller Sticks

beer chilling sticks
Corkcicle
$30 for 2; corkcicle.com

There are so many things to prepare before having guests over. These beer chillers take one responsibility off your list: the small, but oh-so-important task of chilling your guests' drinks before their arrival. Keep these in the freezer, then insert them into your warm bottle of brew for an instantly chilled beer.

05 of 06

Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover

red wine stain remover
Hate Stains
$9; hatestains.com

Nothing's more of a buzzkill than spilled wine. Thankfully, this stain remover is specifically made for such accidents. Sip your red in peace knowing this solution can easily whisk away new and old wine stains from clothing, fabric, or upholstery.

06 of 06

Party Top Beverage Dispenser

party top beverage dispenser
Walmart
$18; walmart.com

This drink dispenser not only allows you to prepare mocktails or cocktails en masse, but the lid also serves as a place for garnishes and cups. Plus, a washable tag lets you label your refreshments party after party. With this multi-tasking dispenser, hosts can do more socializing and guests can serve themselves, preparing their drinks to their liking.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Wine Bottle Coaster—and 53 More Expert-Approved Items to Improve Your Life
Best Sink Caddies
The 8 Best Sink Caddies to Keep Your Kitchen Countertop Tidy
Illustration of candles (62)
Party Planning Checklist
High Angle View Of Coffee On Table
12 Life-Changing Morning Routine Hacks That'll Get You Out the Door Faster
3M Pop-Up Note Dispenser Yellow 45 Sheets/Pad: best gift for employees and coworkers
30 Gifts for Employees and Coworkers That Are Fun, Thoughtful, and Useful
backyard-party: 3 friends standing around a grill
5 Tips for Summer Backyard Entertaining on a Budget
Mark & Graham LEATHER POKER SET
33 Gifts for Brothers That Will Earn You Serious Props
Drink Bottles
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
father's day gifts, ideas - durable apron
29 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Truly Appreciate
Composite Agate Cheese Board
24 Gifts for Hosts That Actually Feel Special
hand scrubbing carpet stain with cleaning solution
The Best Homemade Carpet Cleaners for Removing Stains From Every Type of Rug
Freezer interior with frozen dinners, ziploc items, ice tray
How to Freeze (and Thaw) Food—Plus How to Keep Your Freezer Organized
microwave-food-donts
10 Things You Should Never Put in the Microwave
best bluetooth speakers
The 8 Best Bluetooth Speakers for Indoor and Outdoor Entertaining
A bottle of red wine next to a wine glass with a little red wine in it
11 Genius, Waste-Free Ways to Use Leftover Wine (From Cooking to Tie-Dyeing Clothes)
headphones
The 48 Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything