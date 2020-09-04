6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Collaging or vision boarding is a great activity any time, but especially now, when you may be struggling to find safe, absorbing indoor activities or facing a steep drop in ambition, you might find that a few hours of collaging can give you a new perspective (for a day or two, at least). This 120-page magazine has curated photographs, illustrations, and textures ready to be cut up and combined in your collage, so you can skip flipping through magazines and get to creating instead.