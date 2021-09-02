A Step In Dog Harness, A Stain Repellent Silk Cami, And More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Summer is winding down, folks. Let's make our lives easier, whether you're continuing to WFH or heading back to the workplace. From a step-in harness for your pooch to an insulated bottle that won't make your drinks taste funny, we think these items are more like necessities.
Related Items
JUST FRED Step In Harness
For the pup who has everything, including a fear of putting things over their head, this harness allows them to step in, then you simply fasten the clip around their neck. No muss, no fuss. It comes in several sizes and colors, including a striking purple.
Showerspecs
If you've ever accidentally used conditioner as shampoo because you couldn't read the bottle, these anti-fog and waterproof shower glasses are for you. They come in several different magnifications like your favorite readers and will make you feel like a kid who just tried goggles for the first time again.
Twelve South PlugBug Slim
Unlike cube-shaped chargers, you won't have to move your nightstand or bed to plug in this ultra-thin USB-C wall charger. It will charge your iPhone, iPad, or AirPods, while blending in with the surrounding wall.
Que The Insulated Bottle
This bottle is made with a double steel wall to keep water cool for 24 hours and tea or coffee hot for up to 12 hours, but it also features a coated ceramic interior so there's no metallic taste. It comes in cute pastel colors and has a wide mouth to ensure ice cubes fit easily.
Numi The Hedy
This silk cami repels stains, so no sweat if you spill coffee or water on it (trust us, we've been there too!). It looks like 100 percent silk but is actually made with Naia fabric, which makes it more comfortable and machine washable.
Flow by Moleskine
Some of us prefer good ol' fashioned pen to paper, while others of us thrive with typing notes on our smartphone. For the latter, Moleskine has developed this app where you can draw, sketch, and beautify your to-do lists all on a Moleskine-like page.