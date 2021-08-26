A Cooling Tee For Your Pup, and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Don't let the dog days of summer keep you or your four-legged best friend from enjoying the great outdoors. We've found a tee that helps to keep them cool and a personal mosquito zapper for you. All that's left to do is get off your phone and get outside!
By Brandi Broxson
August 26, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

Top Paw Cooling Sun Protection Tee

$13; petsmart.com

If you're heading out for a long walk, dunk this UPF 50 shirt in water and put it on your pup. As the water evaporates, it cools down your hot dog.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Stupid Car Tray Elite

$30; amazon.com

This grippy silicone tray clips to the passenger seat, creating a level surface that will keep a phone, bag, laptop, and even pizza box in place.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Personal Zapper

$30; amazon.com

Take this rechargeable lantern to the park or your patio. It attracts flies and mosquitoes with UV light before zapping them with an electrical current, not chemicals. 

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

Five Star Stand 'N Store Pencil Pouch

$5; target.com

Send your little one back to class with this pouch for pens, pencils, and other small supplies. Once unzipped, it stands on its own so everything is handy.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

Shave Pillow

$22; heyhanni.com

Want to nix body hair but don't have time to shower? Just swipe on this stick before shaving to hydrate skin and protect against razor burn.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets

$19 for 2; amazon.com

Before you launder your bed linens, clip the corners to these plastic cards to prevent sheets from balling up in the machines. It can help items dry up to 75 percent faster.

