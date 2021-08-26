A Cooling Tee For Your Pup, and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Related Items
Top Paw Cooling Sun Protection Tee
If you're heading out for a long walk, dunk this UPF 50 shirt in water and put it on your pup. As the water evaporates, it cools down your hot dog.
Stupid Car Tray Elite
This grippy silicone tray clips to the passenger seat, creating a level surface that will keep a phone, bag, laptop, and even pizza box in place.
Personal Zapper
Take this rechargeable lantern to the park or your patio. It attracts flies and mosquitoes with UV light before zapping them with an electrical current, not chemicals.
Five Star Stand 'N Store Pencil Pouch
Send your little one back to class with this pouch for pens, pencils, and other small supplies. Once unzipped, it stands on its own so everything is handy.
Shave Pillow
Want to nix body hair but don't have time to shower? Just swipe on this stick before shaving to hydrate skin and protect against razor burn.
Wad-Free for Bed Sheets
Before you launder your bed linens, clip the corners to these plastic cards to prevent sheets from balling up in the machines. It can help items dry up to 75 percent faster.