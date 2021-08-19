A Super Chic Diaper Bag, a Subscription Service for Houseplant Newbies, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
We're all about functional bags; it doesn't matter if they're filled with diapers or bottles of wine, the bag needs to serve its purpose and look good while doing it. Here we've found two that do both. Plus, a hyper-concentrated detergent that's tough on post-soccer practice stains, and a warming lunch container to make going back to the office a little easier.
Related Items
Luli Bebé Monaco Diaper Bag
Made from 100-percent stain-resistant vegan leather, this bag features nine storage spaces to keep everything you and baby could possibly need organized, including water bottles, wipes, diapers, blankets, iPads, and laptops. It comes with a changing mat, can be worn as a backpack or crossbody with the detachable strap, and the inside has an easily wipeable satin lining. Did we mention it's actually really cute, too?
Dirty Labs Hyper-Concentrated Detergent
This detergent contains an enzyme that's tough on stains but not on skin. It's hyper-concentrated, so this small bottle is good for 75 loads, biodegradable, which is rare for laundry detergent, and doesn't contain any of the dyes or sulfates that can be harmful to skin.
BlenderBottle 2-in-1 Bottle Brush
Firm bristles scrub away at hard-to-reach corners of your favorite water bottle. Unscrew the grippy loop on the handle to reveal a flexible mini brush perfect for tops and caps. When you're done, just pop in the dishwasher.
Riverbend Home Two-Bottle Wine Tote
Perfect for toting bottles of wine to the beach, park, or an outdoor concert, this bag features Thermal Shield insulation to keep them perfectly chilled. It also includes a handy corkscrew and an adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying.
Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer
This lunch tote holds up to 20 ounces of your favorite soup, oatmeal, or leftovers in a super portable spill-proof container with a handle. Leave the warming base in your office and use it when you're ready for your food to be heated up slowly. The removable food container is dishwasher safe when you're finished.
Horti
With this subscription service, you can choose from categories like "New to planting" and "Pet-friendly" to receive a houseplant, and sometimes even an adorable terracotta pot, each month. You'll start off by receiving the most durable plants (think succulents!) and as your confidence grows, you'll receive more exotic species. It's a great way for nervous potential plant lovers to test out their green thumb.