A French-Inspired Market Tote and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Ah, the midst of August. We're trekking to the farmers' market for fresh tomatoes and savoring hot summer nights before the leaves start changing. Here, you'll find a tote to help you carry things home, a bra to support you during the walk, and a bag of cold brew for the inevitable return of hectic mornings.
Related Items
Thread & Whisk Linden Market Tote
Confidently carry your farmers' market or grocery store spoils home in this canvas tote with extra sturdy straps, a brass snap closure, and two flared sides to make loading large items like flowers or large vegetables easy. It's inspired by French market baskets and oui agree, it's so darn cute!
Grady's Cold Brew The Spouch
Take the guesswork out of making your own cold brew with this all-in-one pouch with an easy-pour spout that makes six cups of New Orleans-style cold brew. Just add water, let it brew for 12 hours, remove the included bean bags, and serve. The cold brew has a hint of sweetness thanks to chicory and will last up to two weeks in the fridge.
Splashpad Kitchen Sink Mat
This waterproof pad snaps around the countertop surrounding your kitchen sink to protect the surface from splashes and stains, and helps keep you and your shirt dry, too. It's made from a soft microfiber with a non-slip rubber bottom and is machine washable.
Okko Signature Bra
Avoid the typical uniboob from other light support bralettes and sports bras with this V-neck version that's completely hookless, wireless, and features shaping cups. It's comfortable enough to sleep in but works just as well for a day at the farmers' market.
Earthkind Stay Away Ants & Cockroaches Deterrent
Just drop this pouch in a place where you've noticed the pests, or stash it in an area where you'd like to prevent future infestation. It's made using a combination of essential oils and natural botanical ingredients; the smell will deter the pests but smell pleasant to you and your family.
Forest
Whenever you need to stay focused and off your phone, just plant a tree in the Forest app. Set an amount of time you need to stay productive, and while your tree is growing, you won't be able to access apps you've decided to lock. Once your tree is grown, your task should be finished, and you'll be able to use your phone again. Plus, the little tree-growing animation is very soothing.