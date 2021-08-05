An Air Conditioner That's Pretty Enough to Show Off, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
This week, we're all about items to increase sustainability in your household, from an air conditioner that uses less energy to toilet paper that is completely tree-free. We've also thrown in a sarong for beach vacations and a streaming service for superior playlists.
Related Items
The Windmill AC
An air conditioner that's not an eyesore? We're in. This in-window unit is incredibly easy to install and uses an earth-friendly refrigerant as well as being more energy efficient. Connect your phone to the app so you can turn it on and off from wherever you are.
Leather Fly Swatter
Beauty meets practicality with this chic fly walloper. It has a beechwood handle and leather swatter that's stain resistant and wipes off easily. You won't mind hanging it amid your home decor so it's easily accessible.
Reel Tree-free Toilet Paper
Made from 100 percent bamboo, these 3-ply rolls are biodegradable and fragrance- and dye-free, which is not always the case with your run-of-the-mill roll. There's not a single shred of plastic involved in the packaging, either (even the tape!), so you'll really up your sustainability game.
Sunshine Tienda Mint Julep Sarong
Sarongs are back, baby. Tie this adorably-printed 100 percent cotton version around your waist after a dip in the ocean, fashion into a head scarf, or wear it over a short skirt. Each one is handcrafted by female artisans in Guatemala and Vietnam.
Scrub & Throw
No more soggy, germy sponges laying next to the sink. With this box, you get thirty 100 percent biodegradable sponges so you can use a new one each day of the month. The sponges have a soft and a scrubby side. Just toss when you're done.
8tracks
With playlists like "Hipster Hip Hop" and "It's Time To Have Fun In The Sun!" there's a reason this streaming service has become the best place to discover new and exciting music: the playlists are incredibly specific. If you're having work-from-home-induced playlist fatigue, try it for 14 days for free.