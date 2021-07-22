A Recycled Bamboo Colander, Socks You'll Never Want to Take Off, and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

This week, we're all about keeping things unknotted, whether it's your pooch's leash while camping or your necklaces while on vacation. Plus, we're thinking the bamboo colander and mixing bowl set is not only good for the environment, but also extremely handy for making all kinds of baked goods.