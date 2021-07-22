A Recycled Bamboo Colander, Socks You'll Never Want to Take Off, and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Related Items
Mouldable Glue by Tesa
Repair a frayed wire, seal a leaky faucet, even hang a lightweight frame with this waterproof silicone glue. Just stick it on, shape it, and let it set. Dishwasher safe.
Parasole 3D Recovery Socks
It's a sock! It's a slipper! It's never coming off your sore feet! These peds hug your arches and mold to your feet thanks to grippy rubber soles.
Tavvi Necklace Wrangler
Tuck one end of a necklace into the felt slit, wrap the chain around the center, and secure the other end. Great for travel or just tossing into a gym bag.
Knot-a-Hitch
At the campground or park, let your pooch roam—while still tethered. Set up this dog run between two trees and click the carabiner onto Rover's leash.
Recycled Bamboo Colander and Pour Bowl Set
In this sustainable set, the colander nests inside the roomy mixing bowl, whose handle doubles as a spout.
Twist 'n Core Pineapple Corer
Insert this bladed tool in a pineapple's core and twist, twist, twist down through the flesh. Then pull it up and out to reveal perfectly sliced spirals.