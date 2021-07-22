A Recycled Bamboo Colander, Socks You'll Never Want to Take Off, and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

This week, we're all about keeping things unknotted, whether it's your pooch's leash while camping or your necklaces while on vacation. Plus, we're thinking the bamboo colander and mixing bowl set is not only good for the environment, but also extremely handy for making all kinds of baked goods.
By Brandi Broxson
July 22, 2021
Credit: courtesy

Mouldable Glue by Tesa

$17 for 8; sugru.com

Repair a frayed wire, seal a leaky faucet, even hang a lightweight frame with this waterproof silicone glue. Just stick it on, shape it, and let it set. Dishwasher safe.

 

Credit: courtesy

Parasole 3D Recovery Socks

$55; flykytin.com

It's a sock! It's a slipper! It's never coming off your sore feet! These peds hug your arches and mold to your feet thanks to grippy rubber soles.

Credit: courtesy

Tavvi Necklace Wrangler

$12 for 3; necklacewrangler.com

Tuck one end of a necklace into the felt slit, wrap the chain around the center, and secure the other end. Great for travel or just tossing into a gym bag.

Credit: courtesy

Knot-a-Hitch

$60; ruffwear.com

At the campground or park, let your pooch roam—while still tethered. Set up this dog run between two trees and click the carabiner onto Rover's leash. 

Credit: courtesy

Recycled Bamboo Colander and Pour Bowl Set

$39; food52.com

In this sustainable set, the colander nests inside the roomy mixing bowl, whose handle doubles as a spout.

Credit: courtesy

Twist 'n Core Pineapple Corer

$15; amazon.com

Insert this bladed tool in a pineapple's core and twist, twist, twist down through the flesh. Then pull it up and out to reveal perfectly sliced spirals.

