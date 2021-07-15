A Leash Attachment and a GPS Tracker to Keep Your Pet Safe—and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Spleash

Attach this grippable handle to most leather, nylon, or rope leashes and carry around up to 12 oz. of fresh water for your pup on one of your long walks together. Plus, if you encounter an unleashed animal on the way, spray up to 14 feet of water as a non-threatening way to protect you and your furry friend. When you return home, this makes it easy to rinse off dirty paws.