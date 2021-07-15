A Leash Attachment and a GPS Tracker to Keep Your Pet Safe—and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Related Items
Spleash
Attach this grippable handle to most leather, nylon, or rope leashes and carry around up to 12 oz. of fresh water for your pup on one of your long walks together. Plus, if you encounter an unleashed animal on the way, spray up to 14 feet of water as a non-threatening way to protect you and your furry friend. When you return home, this makes it easy to rinse off dirty paws.
REI Co-op + West Elm Outward Ground Cloth
Unfurl this recycled polyester cloth at the beach or the park for a comfortable place to sit. The other side is repellent against water, dirt and stand. Keep it in place with four stakes, and when you're done, fit it into the carrying case that rolls up to be the size of a yoga mat.
Blowzee
It's tradition to blow out the candles on the cake, but, erm, it's kind of a gross one too when you think about it. A dad from Virginia invented this little gadget that helps you keep tradition while also keeping the cake hygienic. Just blow into the end and the dirty air will be filtered back to you while the battery-powered fan on the end blows the candles out.
Makeup Junkie Bag
If your makeup bag is currently overflowing, you're not alone. Try this zippable (and wipeable!) option, which lays flat on a countertop and opens up brochure style, so your favorite products are at your fingertips in a snap.
Nesting Pumpkin Tool Set
Buy this tool set now to scoop and slice watermelon and cantaloupe, and then use it again to carve a pumpkin come October. The saw, scraper, and scoop nest together for easy storage and are top-rack dishwasher safe to boot.
Tractive
Attach this GPS tracker to your dog or cat's collar and always have peace of mind about where your pet is. Really good for adventurous or flighty animals, the tracker is 100 percent waterproof, and the app updates with their live location every two to three seconds. It can even show you when they return to a "safe" area of your choosing.