6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

When leaving the house feels a little more precarious than it used to, you want to both be efficient with your time and limit your interaction with different people and places. In the interest of helping with both of those goals, Uber launched Hourly, a new service available in 12 major U.S. cities starting in June. Users can “rent” a car and driver for $50 per hour (with extra fees for mileage overages) for running errands, checking in on loved ones, and more. You can set multiple stops at different stores, for example, and the driver will wait with the car while you shop. You can keep purchases in the car and get dropped off at your destination at the end of your booking, limiting the number of different cars and drivers you come into contact with and limiting the number of different passengers the driver sees without leading to loss of business.