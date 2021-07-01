Hands-Free Sneakers, Single-Serve Bottles of Rosé, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
As summer ramps up, we’re saying ‘yes’ to any item that will make our lives easier so we can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying. We’re giving you back your precious time in the form of comfortable (and cute!) slip-on sneakers, sunglasses you won’t lose, and a serving bowl that won’t spill but will keep your food fresh on the go. Grab a few of these helpers, then revel in your summer plans, worry-free; we all deserve it.
Related Items
Kizik Hands-Free Sneakers
No more tying laces or tugging a sneaker on. Just slip your foot easily into these hands-free sneakers made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. The breathable mesh will never make your feet sweat, and always look super cute with any outfit.
Le Grande Verre Single-Serve Rosé
This French winery packages single-serve wines—most of them organic—in double-walled shatterproof bottles, perfect for summer picnics or the beach. All the benefits of a perfectly measured glass, but with a better taste than an aluminum can, if you ask us.
GoPro Mezcal Floating Sunglasses
You go for a swim and the next thing you know your beloved sunglasses are lost in the waves. Opt for this polarized pair, which helps to reduce glare, floats in fresh or saltwater, and comes with three changeable lenses to adjust for different light situations, like low light or driving when it's particularly bright.
Hydro Flask Serving Bowl with Lid
From the makers of everyone's favorite water bottle, this serving bowl made from pro-grade stainless steel is just begging to be filled with potato salad for your next picnic. It promises to keep food hot or cold, is dishwasher safe, and comes with a press-in lid for mess-free transportation.
Jollie An Extra Hand Strap
Carry your mat hands-free with this latex-free, recyclable, and durable strap. It also doubles as a yoga band to achieve a deeper stretch once you're in the studio.
Campspot
National parks and campsites are seeing their biggest crowds ever this summer. Make sure you find a spot that's not over crowded with this handy site, which integrates with campground websites all across North America to find an available spot at the best price before you even strap your backpack on.