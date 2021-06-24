A Pitcher for Making an Ice Cold Glass of Tea-and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life This Week
Related Items
Tea Over Ice Pitcher Set
Serve a cool drink in minutes with this sculptural set. Steep a tea bag in the upper pitcher, then instantly chill the beverage in the ice-filled vessel below.
SurfaceSnap
Attach a sleek leather band to the edge of your desk to keep chargers and cables at the ready. No more excavating on hands and knees!
Paw Soother Travel Stick
Use it now to protect your dog's paws from a hot sidewalk, then again in winter as a salt barrier. It is made with safe-to-lick carnauba wax and comes in a handy tube.
Kitchen Fire Extinguisher
This 14-inch extinguisher sprays in an arc to fight grease fires without splashing oil. The white finish blends in with any decor.
The Matte
Lay this mat over a sink to create a surface for makeup and hair tools. When you travel, it folds to the size of a tablet.
Faux Fan
If you have a bashful bladder, switch on this device in a public bathroom to dampen noise while you do your business. The size of a bar of soap, it sounds just like an exhaust fan and has 16 volume settings.