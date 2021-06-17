A Tool to Instantly Relieve the Itchiness of Summer Bug Bites-and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
The first day of summer is fast approaching, and with it, glorious time spent outdoors with friends and family. If your blood is sweet and you're susceptible to mosquito bites, 700 positive reviews vow that the first clever item on this list will reduce itchiness and swelling almost instantly. Plus, grab a sports bra for steamy days that will keep you comfy and dry, and a lunch box that can take a beating during play time.
Related Items
Bug Bite Thing
It's stinging insect season. Always be at the ready to soothe a bite with this little device that sucks the mosquito saliva out of the bite so it never becomes infected or inflamed. Just place the tool over the bite, pull the lever up until you feel the suction, wait for 10 to 20 seconds, then release. Most reviewers say the itchiness is calmed immediately.
Harper Wilde The Move Sports Bra
This bra has a secret pocket in the back for storing keys or cards so you can go bag-free at the gym. It's made from anti-microbial fabric that absorbs sweat and reduces odor, and features a longline fit so it'll never ride up whether you're lifting or lounging. Sizes go up to 3XL.
PlanetBox Rover Stainless Steel LunchBox
This lead-free lunch box is perfect for kids that aren't always setting it down gently. Because it's made from stainless steel, it can take some tough love but shines up nicely in the dishwasher. It's also great for picky eaters and snackers; all the compartments are separate-including two sealed "dipping" containers-so there's room for packing lots of options for your kid to decide what they like.
Casabella Nook and Cranny Brush
True to its name, this tiny bristle brush can fit in hard to reach places where dirt, pet hair, and dust accumulate in your home. Try it in dryer lint traps, air vents, under the fridge, or in between the radiator. Plus, it's bendable and easily hand washed.
Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Fertilizer Spikes
If your plant is looking a little ho-hum, just stick these nutrient spikes deep in the soil using the plastic tool provided-which is much less messy than liquid plant food!-and watch as your plants flourish. The nutrients are specifically made for house plants and are released over two months.
PrintArtKids
Your child's artwork is beautiful...and plentiful. Turn it into note cards, notepads, puzzles, etc. just by scanning or taking a photo of it and uploading to this site. We can't think of a better gift for grandparents-or even the artist themselves.