6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

For those working from home with limited space and without the resources you enjoy at the office, the Morph keyboard offers the functionality of many different keyboards and tablets without sucking up your desk space. The interchangeable overlays have everything from standard keyboard surfaces to video editing and music-making ones, so whatever your job or hobby, you can do it at home—even if your home office is the kitchen table.

To buy: $249 for the Morph base and one overlay; sensel.com.