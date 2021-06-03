A Low Smoke Fire Pit for Late Summer Nights—and 5 More Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

This week, we found a fire pit for entertaining guests on the patio and other items for helping you enjoy the great outdoors this summer.
By Martha Upton
June 03, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

Loop Quiet Earplugs

$15; loopearplugs.com

These come in three different sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your ear. They’re reusable—which is more sustainable than throwing away pair after pair of disposable ear plugs—and are made from soft, circular silicone, which makes them comfortable when resting against a pillow.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

United By Blue Meal Kit

$38; unitedbyblue.com

Ditch the plastic on your next road trip or picnic in the park with this utensil kit for two. The stain-resistant travel bag features two stainless steel bowls, tumblers, and sporks—perfect for digging in on the go.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

Ruffel Bag

$30; ruffelbag.com

This sporty sling pack is filled with everything you need to take your four-legged friend with you at a moment’s notice: a collapsible food and water bowl, waste bags, an expandable dog seat belt, and even a rubber ball.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

Tiki Patio Fire Pit

$350; tikibrand.com

This stainless steel fire pit boasts air flow technology that keeps minimal smoke (and ash!) from being released, so you get all the benefits of a campfire without smelling like one. Even better, it has a removable ash tray for easy clean up.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

iKettle

$99; amazon.com

Fill this 1.8 liter kettle before you go to sleep and in the morning turn it on from your bed with the app. You can also pair it with Alexa or Google Home, so the perfect cup of tea is just a voice command away.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

Degoo

degoo.com

With this photo-storing app, you can upload—or auto upload, if you choose—and share all your summer memories without sacrificing the quality of the photos, which might be condensed on similar apps. You get 100 GB for free, which is roughly 100,000 photos. We say, snap away.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com