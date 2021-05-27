A Packable Sun Hat, an Easier Summer S'more, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
We found items to help you enjoy being outside this summer, plus a soap that makes washing hands more fun.
Related Items
Drop Cloth Pads
These leakproof 2.5-by-3-foot sheets are slip-resistant and ideal for tight spaces like bathrooms and hallways, and tricky spots like corners.
Taylor LED Digital Folding Probe Thermometer
The built-in flashlight illuminates dark areas of the grill, and the temperature readout is big and bright.
Splatz Naturally Fun Hand Soap
Kids (and adults) will want to wash their hands all the time with these irresistible spheres that go “splat!” when squeezed.
Stuffed Puffs
These marshmallows have a chocolate core that gets all melty over a campfire. Just add graham crackers.
Packable Sun Hat
This cotton hat folds into a 7.5-inch pouch, so you can throw it into your bag for shade on the go. A chin strap keeps it secure on windy days.
Toucan Kitchen Shears
Snip through veggies or poultry with these cute shears. A magnetic blade protector helps it perch on a fridge or knife rack. It has a bonus bottle opener too.