A Packable Sun Hat, an Easier Summer S'more, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

We found items to help you enjoy being outside this summer, plus a soap that makes washing hands more fun.

By Brandi Broxson
May 27, 2021
Drop Cloth Pads

$14; amazon.com

These leakproof 2.5-by-3-foot sheets are slip-resistant and ideal for tight spaces like bathrooms and hallways, and tricky spots like corners.

Taylor LED Digital Folding Probe Thermometer

$25; surlatable.com

The built-in flashlight illuminates dark areas of the grill, and the temperature readout is big and bright.

Splatz Naturally Fun Hand Soap

$14; onefun.com

Kids (and adults) will want to wash their hands all the time with these irresistible spheres that go “splat!” when squeezed.

Stuffed Puffs

$4; walmart.com

These marshmallows have a chocolate core that gets all melty over a campfire. Just add graham crackers.

Packable Sun Hat

$34; baggu.com

This cotton hat folds into a 7.5-inch pouch, so you can throw it into your bag for shade on the go. A chin strap keeps it secure on windy days.

Toucan Kitchen Shears

$11; kikkerland.com

Snip through veggies or poultry with these cute shears. A magnetic blade protector helps it perch on a fridge or knife rack. It has a bonus bottle opener too.

