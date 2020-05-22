6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From the garden to the bath tub, these smart, editor-approved finds will fix plenty of life's little problems—consider achy knees and slipping and sliding in the bath solved.
Balancing Kitchen Scale Scoop
For those who care more about precision than expediency, this dishwasher-safe measuring spoon works as a balance to weigh ingredients, so you can be sure you’re getting exactly the right amount. (The two-sided scale also offers US cup and milliliter measurements, so conversions are a breeze, too.)
To buy: $18; uncommongoods.com.
Bath Bean
Solve the biggest annoyance of baths—slipping down into the tub while you’re trying to recline—with this silicone, dishwasher-safe bean, which adheres to the bottom of your tub to help prop you in place while you relax.
To buy: $149; bathbean.com.
Armadillo Gardening Knee Pads
Take to the garden pain-free with these soft-plated pads, which stretch and move with you—so you can get up and move from flower bed to flower bed—without sacrificing joint protection and padding. Spending hours in the garden has never been easier on your knees.
To buy: $36; thegrommet.com.
Buff CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear
Exercise outdoors while protecting yourself—and those around you—with this multifunctional wrap, which works easily as a mask while you’re running or biking without getting too sweaty or cumbersome. Best of all, you can easily push it down onto your neck while alone and put it back into place when you reach a more crowded area.
To buy: $24; rei.com.
Trek Bontrager Charge WaveCel Commuter Helmet
Bike safely—and in style—wearing this e-bike approved commuter helmet, which boasts a sleek look that you’ll be proud to lug into the office and advanced protection against concussions, thanks to Trek’s WaveCel technology.
To buy: $150; trekbikes.com.
Grove Collaborative Healthy Home Hotline
Get personalized, expert answers to your house-cleaning questions—and advice on DIY or natural, homemade cleaners—within 24 hours with this new hotline from Grove Collaborative, debuting in early May. Simply email your question to healthyhome@grove.co to get your first tidbit of safe cleaning advice.