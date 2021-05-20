A Collapsible Water Bottle for on the Go, a Garden Hose That Begs to Be Seen, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Stojo Collapsible Sports Bottle
Never buy a water bottle on the go again with this completely collapsible 20 oz. bottle made from BPA-free silicone. We love that it condenses into about the size of a softball and comes in fun colors like sage and peony, and is dishwasher safe.
Nordic Ware Wildflower Loaf Pan
Make it look like you spent a ton of time preparing for house guests with the lovely floral design on their morning bread. Grease with butter or baking spray, and fill it three-quarters of the way up to watch your bread bloom. It’s hand wash only, but reviewers note that your loaf will fall right out of the pan with ease.
Garden Glory Purple Rain Garden Hose
This hose’s inner tube is reinforced with knitting that makes it kink-free, and its outer coating protects against both dirt and UV rays, so it will keep its shape (and its pretty color) for years to come. It’s also free from lead, cadmium, and phthalates.
Resty Sleep Trainer
If you have trouble falling asleep, just turn on this meditation device and follow the breathing prompts. Inhale deeply when the light expands and exhale deeply when it contracts as it plays soothing sounds, and before you know it, you’ve slipped into a restful sleep in 10 minutes. Plus, it works without your smartphone, so no need to stay connected when it’s time to wind down.
Tea Drops Tea Sampler
Just drop, stir, and enjoy. These pressed tea shapes melt into water, no bag required, which means less environmental waste. The bath-bomb like drops come in a variety of caffeinated and non-caffeinated flavors and are fair-trade, organic, and kosher.
Whisk
Keeping track of recipes can be irritating—where did I get that delicious banana bread recipe again? With this app, download your favorites from any website, save the ingredients, and create a shopping list without the hassle of switching back and forth between open browser tabs on your phone. You essentially have the power to create your own cookbook, so you can also add your own recipes and make notes on new ones where you adjusted serving size and ingredients.