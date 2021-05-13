A Grill Caddy for Better Barbecues, a More Sustainable Paper Towel, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Cuisinart BBQ Grill Caddy
Keep everything in reach (and guests out of the kitchen) with this handy caddy. It holds essential condiments, plates and cutlery, and even a roll of paper towels. The adjustable handle allows you to fit taller items, and the whole thing disassembles for easy storage after grilling season is over. Great for tailgating, camping, or backyard parties.
Pampered Chef Cherry & Olive Pitter
Pit cherries in a flash with this handy little kitchen tool, sans the mess. This pitter can do four cherries at once—perfect for making pies—has a tray to catch the pits and juice below, and is dishwasher safe. Use it to prep olives for a charcuterie board too.
Papaya Reusable Paper Towel
Completely cutting out paper towels can be a challenge. This reusable cloth makes it easier; it’s compostable, antibacterial, and totally cute. It replaces 17 rolls of your typical paper towel, and you can throw it in with your laundry or simply pop it on the top of your dishwasher for cleaning.
Hilton Carter x Target Wood and Metal Plant Stem Stand
You may know Hilton Carter from Instagram where he is a self-proclaimed “plant and interior stylist,” but now he’s bringing his talents to a line of plant accessories with Target. This stand features five beaker-like containers, which help you get a cutting of a plant to root.
Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover
This cover fits over your electrical outlet to conceal bulky cords and chargers. Even better, you can push your couch or other furniture flush against the wall without sacrificing using it. Plus, it’ll give you an extra outlet to work with.
SnackRiot
Everyone has a snack drawer at work, but when you’re feeling low on energy, it’s hard to grab the healthiest option. With SnackRiot, you can avoid the vending machine and try healthy snacks like PopChips and Hippeas, which are delivered right to your office to get you out of your 3 p.m. slump.