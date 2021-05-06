A Cordless Flat Iron for Travel, a Kid-Friendly iPad Case, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
Plus, an insulated water bottle that will keep your ice water cool for 45 hours, and a smarter way to protect your privacy on your iPhone.
Febreze Fade Defy Plug Air Freshener
Sure, plug-in air fresheners have been around for a while, but the scent always seems to fade after the first few days. Febreze created this “Fade Defy” version to guarantee “first day” freshness every day thanks to digital scent release. Plus, it has a light indicator that lets you know it’s time to refill.
Belisa by Lunata Cordless Flat Iron
Never get tangled up while trying to style your hair again with the cord-free straightener from Lunata Beauty, which holds a charge for up to 40 minutes, reaches a temperature of 420 degrees in just one minute, and even works while charging. It’s also perfect for travel, since it works on international outlets.
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Water Bottle
There are water bottles and then there are water bottles. This one falls under the latter, as it’s equipped with a fully leakproof built-in straw that’ll have you consuming even more water per day than you ever thought possible. From the makers of indestructible camping gear, Stanley built this bottle with double-walled insulation so your ice water will be cool for up to 45 hours. It also comes in larger jug sizes for overambitious hydrators.
Surface Deep Anti-Odorant Pads
Next time you need a midday underarm refresh after the gym, park, beach, etc., grab one of these individually wrapped biodegradable pads. Formulated with glycolic acid, aloe, and essential oils, and without aluminum, sulfates, and parabens, each is enough to fight odor-causing bacteria without leaving white streaks.
OtterBox Kids’ Easy Grab iPad Case
Make your child’s learn-from-home experience even easier with the new line of protective cases from OtterBox, specifically meant for small (and sometimes sticky) hands. Not only will kids love the grippy edges and virtual indestructibility, but you’ll love that this case is infused with silver that blocks microbial growth and can be wiped down with sanitizing wipes as many times as you please.
Jumbo
Ever wonder how solicitors get your cell number? Protect your privacy and information with Jumbo, which is specifically designed to find what apps on your phone are using your personal information like social security number, email address, phone number, and credit card number. It will also send you alerts when new safety breaches occur—and it doesn’t hurt that the mascot is a cute little blue elephant.