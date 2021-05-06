A Cordless Flat Iron for Travel, a Kid-Friendly iPad Case, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

There are water bottles and then there are water bottles. This one falls under the latter, as it’s equipped with a fully leakproof built-in straw that’ll have you consuming even more water per day than you ever thought possible. From the makers of indestructible camping gear, Stanley built this bottle with double-walled insulation so your ice water will be cool for up to 45 hours. It also comes in larger jug sizes for overambitious hydrators.