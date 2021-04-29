A Weighted Pillow for Sunny Beach Days—and 5 More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
A smart way to travel with jewelry, tech accessories to make your work-from-home life even easier, and more genius products ahead.
Necklace Wrangler
Tired of arriving at your weekend getaway with your necklaces tangled in a bunch? This genius invention, created by jewelry designers, ensures you’ll never spend precious vacation time undoing knots. Just slide one end in the slot, wrap around, then secure the other end. It’s a much better way to travel with your jewelry and comes in several fun designs; we’re partial to the “juicy bunch” pack.
Ballast Weighted Beach Pillow
This beach pillow is weighted so you can keep your towel from blowing away and get neck support. It folds up to a small square and tucks away easily in a tote. Even better, the material is moisture wicking and resistant to sand (so none follows you home). There’s even a removable ice pack so you stay extra cool. Just don’t forget the sunscreen before taking a snooze!
PopSocket PopPlant
From the makers of the popular phone grip comes an eco-friendly version, made from plant-based materials like corn starch and castor beans. It securely attaches to your phone and is even recyclable. Take selfies more easily, use it as a kickstand to watch a movie or as a grip when texting.
Grovemade Desk Tray
This organizing tray is lined with grippy cork so your supplies don’t knock around when you open the drawer. The aluminum base looks chic enough to even leave out on your desk top if you choose.
Thigh Society Cooling Bloomers
Summer is near, and with it, sundress season. Say goodbye to thigh chafing and sticky legs with this perfect pair of high-rise shorts to slip on underneath. They’re made from sweat-wicking cooling fabric, are the perfect length for midi skirts and dresses, and feature a cotton lining, so no need to wear underwear underneath if that’s your vibe.
Freshly
By now, the quarantine cooking fatigue is real, so why not try Freshly for fresh, chef-cooked meals delivered right to your door for more satisfying work-from-home lunches or quick dinners? Here’s the kicker: unlike other meal delivery services, there’s no cooking required. Enjoy creamy chicken pasta or chicken and spring pea risotto after just three minutes in the microwave.