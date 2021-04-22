LIVE

A Modern Shelf for Storing Your Face Masks—and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Week

This weeks genius finds will make life just a little bit easier—from grabbing the essentials as you run out the door to making dinner faster than a short-order cook.
By Brandi Broxson
April 22, 2021
1
Ultra-Lightweight Garden Shovel

$60; thegrommet.com

This workhorse is made from sturdy aluminum yet weighs only two pounds—so you can get the gardening done with less back pain.

2
WalleyGrip

$20; amazon.com

This tool securely attaches to your phone and features a three-card wallet, a kickstand for easier video watching, and a loop for better grip.

3
Modern Metal Face Mask Rack

$50; uncommongoods.com

Hang this organizer near the front door and dangle clean masks from the hooks. Stow filters, sanitizer, and keys on the upper shelf.

4
The Cord Wrapper

$25 for 2; thecordwrapper.com

Stick this heat-resistant orb to your toaster, slow cooker, or stand mixer and use it to reel in that pesky appliance cord when not in use.

5
3-in-1 Divided Sauté Pan

$50; amazon.com

Get dinner on the table faster than a short-order cook with this 12-inch divided aluminum pan. Bonus: less cookware to wash!

6
Senses 2.0 Self Groomer

$10; chewy.com

This brush mounts to a wall so Fluffy can groom herself, like the diva she is. Even better, the bristles collect loose hair to give you a break from vacuuming.

