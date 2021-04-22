mask-rack
A Modern Shelf for Storing Your Face Masks—and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Week
This week’s genius finds will make life just a little bit easier—from grabbing the essentials as you run out the door to making dinner faster than a short-order cook.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer
1
Ultra-Lightweight Garden Shovel
This workhorse is made from sturdy aluminum yet weighs only two pounds—so you can get the gardening done with less back pain.
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer
2
WalleyGrip
This tool securely attaches to your phone and features a three-card wallet, a kickstand for easier video watching, and a loop for better grip.
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer
3
Modern Metal Face Mask Rack
Hang this organizer near the front door and dangle clean masks from the hooks. Stow filters, sanitizer, and keys on the upper shelf.
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer
4
The Cord Wrapper
Stick this heat-resistant orb to your toaster, slow cooker, or stand mixer and use it to reel in that pesky appliance cord when not in use.
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer
5
3-in-1 Divided Sauté Pan
Get dinner on the table faster than a short-order cook with this 12-inch divided aluminum pan. Bonus: less cookware to wash!
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer
6
Senses 2.0 Self Groomer
This brush mounts to a wall so Fluffy can groom herself, like the diva she is. Even better, the bristles collect loose hair to give you a break from vacuuming.