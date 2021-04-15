An Essential Baking Tools Set, a Better Cheese Board, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Fans of Ember’s temperature-control Travel Mug rejoice: The company behind the mug has launched a car charger that plugs into the car and rests in a cup holder to keep your mug at full power during your commute, road trip, or wherever else life takes you. Whether you plan to be in the car for a while or you forgot to charge the mug the night before, you’ll be able to enjoy your warm beverage of choice at the perfect temperature for as long as you’re behind the wheel.