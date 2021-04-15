6 Clever Items (4/16/21) - Food52 baking tool set gif
An Essential Baking Tools Set, a Better Cheese Board, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week
From kitchen tools to travel treats, here are six smart finds for at home and on the road.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Hidden Compartment Cheese Board w/Knives
Hosts and cheese enthusiasts alike know the importance of a good cheese board and cheese knife set—but figuring out where to properly store those little blades makes having your perfect cheese board set a little inconvenient. Fortunately, this board has solved the problem with its built-in storage compartment, which has space for all four included cheese knives (plus a cracker groove, a ceramic dish for more snacks, and slate markers).
Ember Car Charger
Fans of Ember’s temperature-control Travel Mug rejoice: The company behind the mug has launched a car charger that plugs into the car and rests in a cup holder to keep your mug at full power during your commute, road trip, or wherever else life takes you. Whether you plan to be in the car for a while or you forgot to charge the mug the night before, you’ll be able to enjoy your warm beverage of choice at the perfect temperature for as long as you’re behind the wheel.
Food52 Five Two Ultimate Baking Tool Set
Made up of the four tools every aspiring baker (or Great British Baking Show fanatic) needs, this kit—with two offset spatulas, a pastry brush, and a bench scraper—will take your at-home pastries from great to spectacular. The bench scraper is marked with measurements, so you can take your dedication to precision to the next level, and the silicone-tipped pastry brush is a breeze to clean: Baking has never been less messy.
Walden Sienna Meditation Cushion
This cushion proves that not all meditation seats are made alike. Filled with a hypoallergenic, heavyweight fill that adapts to and supports your body and with a top layer of gel-infused memory foam for complete comfort, this cushion erases some of the stiffness and discomfort that comes with some meditation seats. It even has a handle for easier carrying, so your meditation practice is better from set-up to final breath.
Someone Somewhere Navy Magic Loom Windbreaker
With better visibility, easier packing, and a more powerful cause than your standard windbreaker, this jacket is the versatile outerwear your spring needed. The proprietary Magic Loom fabric is lightweight, durable, and visible at night for up to 50 feet—and Someone Somewhere partners with Oaxacan artisans for responsible, eco-friendly production, so purchases support a great effort, too.
24me Smart Personal Assistant
Combine your calendar, your to-do list, the notes that keep your life running, and all the other trackers and tools you use to keep your household in order into one convenient app with 24me, which is designed to boost productivity and streamline your organization into one tool that syncs across phone, computer, and even your Apple Watch.