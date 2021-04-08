Give virtual first dates (or any virtual date) a fun activity with this new collaboration from Uncommon Goods and dating app Hinge. Buy one kit, and your date will receive a voucher for their own kit, so you can sip in style together—while apart. The kit includes everything you need to make a tasty artisan drink—except the alcohol, so you can enjoy cocktails or mocktails while you get to know each other.
Stock up early for bike-riding season: This good-looking—but still protective—bike helmet has integrated MIPS technology to help guard against concussions and traumatic brain injury, and a removable safety light attaches to the helmet to increase visibility. Beyond safety measures, this helmet has strategically placed air vents to maximize airflow and a poplock that allows you to conveniently and securely lock your helmet to your bike.
Make café-perfect pour-over coffee on the go with this hardy steel set. Complete with a reusable stainless steel filter (no paper filters needed) and a 12-ounce mug that keeps coffee hot for as long as an hour and a half, this kit is a must for early-morning exercisers and campers.
Continuing the tradition of French-made porcelain bakeware, this new dish (part of a new line of three dish sizes) from performance cookware brand Made In is microwave and oven safe up to 500 degrees, highly durable, thermal-shock resistant, and non-porous—with a subtle finish that conveys elegance, no matter what you make in it. The oval dish is ideal for gratins, dips, and more entertaining-friendly recipes, making it just the thing to bring home before spring and summer entertaining kick off.
The house dress you’ll never want to take off, this smooth, flattering dress is comfortable enough to sleep in (whether you’re napping or wearing it as a nightgown), but functional and good-looking enough to wear out and about. It has a built-in bra to maximize comfort, and pockets for ultimate functionality—if you’re seeking a WFH alternative to leggings and a sweatshirt, this is just the thing.
Packed with unlimited yoga, meditation, Pilates, and fitness classes for subscribers—subscriptions start at $18 per month—Glo is the all-around wellness app for those seeking to establish or further a healthy routine that serves your mind and body. You can watch live or on-demand classes and videos, and the huge range of teachers and instructors means you’ll never get bored.