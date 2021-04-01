Gently massage your hand and palm to relieve tension with this compact, low-tech roller, which is handcrafted with ridges to help apply that just-right amount of pressure for less sore, stiff muscles and tendons.
This streamlined, low-profile (and attractive) bench makes a smart addition to any mudroom or entryway. The perfect height for sitting and putting shoes on (or taking them off), it also has a raisable seat that lifts up to reveal a large storage space that can hold shoes, blankets, extra masks, and more in a way that’s out of sight but still accessible.
Runners who pack heavy, rejoice: This new running bra offers all the compression support you need for your daily jog, plus three useful pockets—including one hidden back pocket large enough to comfortably hold your smartphone—for keeping all your gear close.
With the same stirring power you’d expect—but without the plug and cord, which is bound to please those with limited outlets in their cookspace—this new hand mixer from Cuisinart offers a little more flexibility while baking or cooking. The chargeable mixer has 20 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, with 5 variable speeds, plus a sleek ergonomic grip.
Whether you’re scrubbing at the sink or working from a standing desk all day, this comfort mat offers support for your feet to help fight fatigue while you’re upright. The mat has a slip-resistant backing and liquid-resistant surface for ease of use, too.
Great for taking notes everywhere from parent-teacher conferences to large team meetings, Notability is a long-beloved note-taking and annotation tool that makes keeping track of everything easy, colorful, and mobile. With worksheets for setting goals, budgets, schedules, and more, you can do most of your planning in just one spot—and keep it all on your phone so you never forget a thing.