6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. We’ve found better entryway storage, a compact solution to hand and wrist tension, and a must-have accessory for your warm-weather activities—plus more clever products.
By Lauren Phillips
April 01, 2021
Wooden Hand and Palm Roller

$15, uncommongoods.com

Gently massage your hand and palm to relieve tension with this compact, low-tech roller, which is handcrafted with ridges to help apply that just-right amount of pressure for less sore, stiff muscles and tendons.

Burrow Totem Bench

$595, burrow.com

This streamlined, low-profile (and attractive) bench makes a smart addition to any mudroom or entryway. The perfect height for sitting and putting shoes on (or taking them off), it also has a raisable seat that lifts up to reveal a large storage space that can hold shoes, blankets, extra masks, and more in a way that’s out of sight but still accessible.

Brooks Drive 3 Pocket Run Bra

$50, brooksrunning.com

Runners who pack heavy, rejoice: This new running bra offers all the compression support you need for your daily jog, plus three useful pockets—including one hidden back pocket large enough to comfortably hold your smartphone—for keeping all your gear close.

Cuisinart RHM-100 EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer

$78, amazon.com

With the same stirring power you’d expect—but without the plug and cord, which is bound to please those with limited outlets in their cookspace—this new hand mixer from Cuisinart offers a little more flexibility while baking or cooking. The chargeable mixer has 20 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, with 5 variable speeds, plus a sleek ergonomic grip.

Cobbler Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat

$20, wallpops.com

Whether you’re scrubbing at the sink or working from a standing desk all day, this comfort mat offers support for your feet to help fight fatigue while you’re upright. The mat has a slip-resistant backing and liquid-resistant surface for ease of use, too.

Notability

Great for taking notes everywhere from parent-teacher conferences to large team meetings, Notability is a long-beloved note-taking and annotation tool that makes keeping track of everything easy, colorful, and mobile. With worksheets for setting goals, budgets, schedules, and more, you can do most of your planning in just one spot—and keep it all on your phone so you never forget a thing.

