You can keep one less bottle next to the kitchen sink thanks to Dawn’s latest multi-tasking product, which works as a powerful hand soap that removes up to 99 percent of bacteria and a dishwashing liquid that gets your dishes sparkling clean and cuts through grease with less scrubbing.
Impossibly light and super-supportive, thanks to its removable footbed with proprietary arch technology, these backless clogs are bound to be the new house shoe you never want to take off. It offers all the support of a sneaker, with a cool, breathable interior that keeps your feet cool and a lightweight feel that lets you enjoy the look of a clog without feeling like you’re stomping around the house. Best of all, the Kane clog is the first from Dansko to be made with a 50 percent carbon-negative material, so it’s better for the planet and better for your toes at the same time.
Soothe tired, screen-weary eyes with this high-tech eye massager. This device fits snugly over your eyes and uses heat, vibration, air compression, and massage to offer relief from eye strain, headaches, and even migraines. It lasts for four hours on a single charge, so you can take it on your travels or to work with you, too.
Refresh your bedscape this spring with a brand new pillow that offers all the plush support you need and want—without trapping any extra heat. The foam pillow from Casper is built to promote healthy alignment, no matter your preferred sleep position, and channels inside the pillow circulate air to keep you from overheating in the night.
Halo Top fans rejoice: The beloved frozen treats company has launched its first fruit-based frozen snacks in the form of fruit pops, available in vibrant, ready-for-summer flavors, with less sugar than other fruit bars, and made from 100 percent real fruit and fruit juice.
Shop online more efficiently—and with less waste—with the help of Olive, a new service that allows you to consolidate orders from hundreds of different retailers into a single weekly shipment that arrives in reusable packaging. Olive has a free app and browser plug-in that combines non-urgent orders, such as clothes or shoes, into one weekly delivery dropped at your door. Instead of daily shipments to unbox (and so much shipping waste), you’ll get one reusable tote with all your orders for the week inside.