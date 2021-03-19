6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. These earth-friendly items are doubly good—they help you and the environment.
1
This flexible cover is crafted from flax yet manages to protect your phone against falls from up to 6 feet. Compost the case when you’re done with it.
2
Skip the hotel’s single-use toiletries and fill this leakproof set instead. The containers are magnetic, so your bag stays tidy. Even better, they’re made from plastic recovered from beaches.
3
Noap makes shampoo, conditioner, and body soap in bar form to cut down on packaging. This suction shower rack keeps them from becoming gooey messes.
4
Take your pup on a plastic-free potty break with these compostable vegetable-based bags. Even the box and cardboard core come from recycled materials.
5
This paper packing tape is just as strong as that infernal plastic stuff. But it’s almost completely biodegradable, and it can go into the recycling.
6
This acrylic paint is certified asthma and allergy friendly. It has no VOCs, doesn’t off-gas, and leaves a smooth, color-saturated, sponge-washable finish.