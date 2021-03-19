6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. These earth-friendly items are doubly good—they help you and the environment.

By Brandi Broxson
March 19, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: netzerocompany.com
Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

1

$20, bestbuy.com

This flexible cover is crafted from flax yet manages to protect your phone against falls from up to 6 feet. Compost the case when you’re done with it. 

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

2

$42 for 3; keepyourcadence.com

Skip the hotel’s single-use toiletries and fill this leakproof set instead. The containers are magnetic, so your bag stays tidy. Even better, they’re made from plastic recovered from beaches.    

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

3

$48; goodbottlerefillshop.com

Noap makes shampoo, conditioner, and body soap in bar form to cut down on packaging. This suction shower rack keeps them from becoming gooey messes.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

4

$9 for 60; chewy.com

Take your pup on a plastic-free potty break with these compostable vegetable-based bags. Even the box and cardboard core come from recycled materials.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

5

$10; netzerocompany.com

This paper packing tape is just as strong as that infernal plastic stuff. But it’s almost completely biodegradable, and it can go into the recycling.

Credit: Courtesy of Manufacturer

6

$60; benjaminmoore.com

This acrylic paint is certified asthma and allergy friendly. It has no VOCs, doesn’t off-gas, and leaves a smooth, color-saturated, sponge-washable finish.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com