6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a better, smarter dustpan to powerful, harsh-chemical–free disinfecting wipes, we’re calling these items editor-approved problem-solvers.
1
Drop your paper towel habit with these reusable cotton wipes, which come with a storage pod (made from bamboo and recycled plastic) that has compartments for holding clean wipes, used wipes, and a cleaning solution. Tackling grime is both more convenient and more sustainable—and because you can wash and reuse the wipes, you’ll save some money on cleaning supplies, too.
2
Perfect for anyone who wants the convenience (and sustainability) of an electric toothbrush without the sometimes-hefty price tag (or large size), this sleek, low profile toothbrush from the makers of the Philips Sonicare clean-teeth powerhouse offers micro vibrations and tapered bristles for cleaner teeth, plus a rechargeable battery and a slim travel case for ease of use.
3
Save yourself from the agony of streaming indecision with this die set, which will tell you exactly what to watch. Pick a streaming service: One dice will tell you whether you’re watching TV or a movie, the next will pick a genre, and you’ll roll the final, numbered dice twice to get a row and column to pick your evening’s viewing from. Don’t like that selection? Roll again.
4
Approved by the EPA for use against the virus that causes COVID-19 (with a 5-minute contact time, it’s important to note), these wipes pack a powerful cleaning punch—but without harsh chemicals such as bleach and ammonia.
5
This internet-loved vacuuming device is the smarter dustpan alternative: It picks up anything you sweep under it, no button-pushing necessary or dirt line left behind. Simply sweep crumbs, pet hair, and dust up to the device—its infrared detectors will sense the motion and suck it up into the bagless (and easily emptied) canister. Perfect for messy mudrooms or people with accessibility challenges, it offers a cleaner space with minimal effort.
6
For eco-conscious shoppers who want to expand their contributions to a more sustainable future, try banking with Ando, an FDIC-backed app that puts its money (and yours) toward supporting clean energy, green buildings, and more eco-friendly efforts. You’ll be able to see what your money is funding with Ando’s transparent allocation views, and you’ll also enjoy no-fee banking, no minimum balance, and an interest rate that’s three times the national average.