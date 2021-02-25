6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Find your new WFH tool, a more sustainable solution for lint, and a cleaner way to store your knives in this list of editor picks.
1
This sleek knife block offers a contemporary countertop storage tool for your sharpest kitchen tools—and it harnesses the power of UV-C light technology to kill 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria on those tools. With space for up to six knives, a sharpening steel, and space for small utensils (such as reusable straws), it’s a sanitary, compact option for a cleaner, chicer kitchen.
2
The rubber bristles on this brush remove hair, lint, and dust from clothing and upholstery with a little static electricity action. A reusable alternative to lint rollers with single-use sheets, it’s easily cleaned and compact, with a beech wood handle.
3
The latest iteration of Google’s Chromecast device has all the casting abilities you know and love—plus a remote with voice-control capabilities and a streaming service hub that allows you to stream, search for your next great binge-watch, and more straight from your TV, no additional device required.
4
This compact laptop stand will turn your couch into a more functional workspace without a hefty price tag. With a built-in cup holder for your morning coffee and a tray that folds down for easy storage, it’s the work-from-home problem-solver you’ve been waiting for.
5
Help toddlers master the art of drinking with a straw—which also helps support lip rounding and promotes speech development—with this reusable, spill-proof cup set. Dishwasher safe, made of durable (break-resistant) silicone, and with seven color options, it’s sure to be your little one’s next favorite cup.
6
Support Black-owned businesses during Black History Month (and every month) with the help of Google's Black-owned business tag, which appears on listings from companies that identify as Black-owned on Google's Shopping tab (and on results in Google Search and Maps, too).