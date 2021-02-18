6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Between a multi-tasking oven mitt and accessibility-friendly shoelaces, these products are sure to solve more than a few of your daily problems.

By Brandi Broxson
February 18, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: courtesy

1

$6, amazon.com

Grimy nooks, ridges, and grooves are no match for this drinkware cleaning set, with two brushes for straws, a curved one for lids, and a nib for the tiniest crevices.

Credit: courtesy

2

$24, kuhnrikonshop.com

These silicone-trimmed mitts have a snap-on quilted panel to protect arms from a bubbling casserole. When it’s time to serve, detach the panel and use it as a trivet.

Credit: courtesy

3

$30, amazon.com

This device lets you control, secure, and monitor your garage door from your smartphone. You can share access with visitors and enable Key by Amazon for in-garage delivery.

Credit: courtesy

4

$65, target.com

In just two seconds, this thermometer glows green for a normal temperature, yellow for slightly high, and red for a fever. It even tests food and bathwater.

Credit: courtesy

5

$10, amazon.com

Attach this colorful loop to Fido’s leash and use it to hold the bag after he does his business…until you get to a trash can.

Credit: courtesy

6

$10, amazon.com

These stretchy laces turn any shoe into a slip-on. The elasticity helps kids and people with limited mobility tie shoes more easily.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com