6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Between a multi-tasking oven mitt and accessibility-friendly shoelaces, these products are sure to solve more than a few of your daily problems.
1
Grimy nooks, ridges, and grooves are no match for this drinkware cleaning set, with two brushes for straws, a curved one for lids, and a nib for the tiniest crevices.
2
These silicone-trimmed mitts have a snap-on quilted panel to protect arms from a bubbling casserole. When it’s time to serve, detach the panel and use it as a trivet.
3
This device lets you control, secure, and monitor your garage door from your smartphone. You can share access with visitors and enable Key by Amazon for in-garage delivery.
4
In just two seconds, this thermometer glows green for a normal temperature, yellow for slightly high, and red for a fever. It even tests food and bathwater.
5
Attach this colorful loop to Fido’s leash and use it to hold the bag after he does his business…until you get to a trash can.
6
These stretchy laces turn any shoe into a slip-on. The elasticity helps kids and people with limited mobility tie shoes more easily.