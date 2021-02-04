6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. With tools for everything from paying down debt to encouraging the whole family to pitch in on chores, these items are sure to solve more than a few of your littler life challenges.
1
More rounded than the top-selling Double Shot, this slightly smaller round blow-dryer brush dries and straightens hair at once—and the size is perfect for shorter hair styles, so even bobs and shoulder-length styles can get in on the home blow-out fun.
2
Make pizza night an all-hands-on-deck affair with this helpful board, which makes for a great serving plate for your pie. As everyone takes a slice, they’ll get a post-dinner chore to help with cleanup. (That flour isn’t going to sweep itself up, after all.) The board even has cutting guides, so you can make sure everyone’s slices are evenly sized—even if they get the toughest chore, they’ll be able to do it with a full belly.
3
These compact, long-lasting lights are just the thing to illuminate dark entryways or dim hallways. The light is soft enough that it won’t bother night-time roamers too much, and the lights turn on automatically when it gets dark thanks to their light-sensing technology.
4
For kitchens with limited counter space, try this roll-up mat, which rests over the sink to maximize space while dishes are drying, and then rolls up into a thin cylinder when not in use. This set includes just the mat, so there’s nothing extra if you don’t want it—and it can be used as a trivet, too.
5
Perfect for working and schooling from home, this compact dry-erase board is the perfect spot to jot down quick notes, to-do lists, ideas, and more without wasting paper. The stand shape means it’s always accessible at a glance for reminders, too.
6
A straightforward, encouraging money app designed to help demolish your debt, Charlie is a great pick for anyone working to pay down debt who wants a repayment plan and some encouragement, but not an overwhelming interface. The plan lets you see how much time and money you can save by paying a little extra money, and you can also set up autosave rules that the app will use to pay down your debt each time you, say, buy coffee or visit a certain store.