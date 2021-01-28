In a continued effort to help give people the tools they need to support local businesses, Yelp has updated the COVID-19 section on business pages to allow users or customers to note if they saw staff wearing masks and the enforcement of social distancing while at a business. Businesses can also mark whether they offer heated outdoor seating, 1:1 sessions, and other services or health and safety practices—in addition to whether social distancing practices are followed and masks are worn—so visitors know what to expect before arriving.