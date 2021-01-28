6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 21 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Between a Valentine’s Day–ready baking mold and a more portable option for your morning brew, these products are true problem-solvers.
1
For a mini foot massage tool that takes up minimal space, try this thin mat, which you can place on the floor and then put your feet on for just-right pressure. The massaging nubs are broken up by spots that offer more or less pressure, depending on what you need, to help relieve stress, improve circulation, and more.
2
Whether your kickball field is actually a street or a local park, or you want to take your favorite all-ages game on the road, this portable kit has everything you need for a great game in one carry-able bucket. The kit includes heavy-duty rubber bases (for a more polished feel) and the kickball.
3
Perfect for mini muffins, pastry shells, or quiches, this silicone mat—placed on your go-to baking sheet—makes 20 small, heart-shaped sweets. Whether you’re preparing drop-off bags for a remote school Valentine’s Day celebration or preparing to shower your love with hearts, this dishwasher-safe, durable kitchen tool makes it easy.
4
Turn your favorite mug into a portable go-cup with these reusable, flexible lids, which fit over most mugs to help avoid spills while you’re moving. (They also help keep your drink warmer longer by keeping the heat trapped.) Perfect for morning dog-walkers or strollers who want to keep their brew close by, these lids take up less space than a thermos—and they’re dishwasher-safe.
5
The friction-grip roller on this bathroom tool helps prevent the roll from unravelling too soon, but that’s not the greatest part of this find: It includes a shelf for keeping scent sprays, small reading materials, or other bathroom essentials close at hand, plus a discrete drawer for sanitary items (or whatever else you want to keep there).
6
In a continued effort to help give people the tools they need to support local businesses, Yelp has updated the COVID-19 section on business pages to allow users or customers to note if they saw staff wearing masks and the enforcement of social distancing while at a business. Businesses can also mark whether they offer heated outdoor seating, 1:1 sessions, and other services or health and safety practices—in addition to whether social distancing practices are followed and masks are worn—so visitors know what to expect before arriving.